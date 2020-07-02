The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on the entertainment industry. From the shooting schedules being cancelled to films being postponed and some of them hitting the OTT platforms, there’s a lot happening in the show business. The decision of releasing films on the digital platform has not gone down well with many theater association. But having no clarity by when the cinema halls will reopen, the makers had no choice but to release their ready films online. The movie that is all set to hit the OTT platform is the Malayalam movie, Sufiyum Sujatayum. Jayasurya – Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sufiyum Sujatayum Gets Release Date! Vijay Babu Produced Film to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is the first Malayalam film to get a direct OTT release. It is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, which is tomorrow. The Mollywood movie lovers are pretty excited to watch this musical love tale. Before the film releases, here are the few things that you’d like to know. Sufiyum Sujatayum Trailer: Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Musical Love Story Is a Classic Tale of Inter-Faith Lovers (Watch Video).

Directed & Produced By

Sufiyum Sujatayum is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. He has not only helmed the film, but has also written it. This flick is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House.

Cast

Sufiyum Sujatayum features Jayasurya as Rajeev and Aditi Rao Hydari as Sujata, an angelic beauty who is speech-impaired. This film marks the return of Aditi in Mollywood after more than a decade. It will also feature debutant Dev Mohan, who’d be playing the role of the Sufi saint. Siddique will also be seen playing a key role in this movie.

Plot

The musical love drama revolves around two inter-faith lovers, Sufi and Sujata. But the latter doesn’t get to marry the love of her life, instead she is married off to Rajeev and the duo moves to Dubai. Things take a turn when Sujata returns back to bay to attend Sufi’s last rites.

Music

When the makers had released the film’s trailer, it already gave a background of the beautiful music in Sufiyum Sujatayum. The music of this upcoming movie has been composed by the ace composer, M Jayachandran.

Just a day to go and you can watch Sufiyum Sujatayum on Amazon Prime! The film’s posters and trailer have won audiences hearts. Let’s and watch how critics and fans react after watching this Malayalam film.

