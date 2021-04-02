Internet's latest crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter after Karthi starrer Sulthan hits theatres. Fans are going crazy to see their crush Rashmika Mandanna on the big screen after a long time and hence the south actress is trending on the social media platform for all the right reasons. Fans share a glimpse of her as they went watching this Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna movie in the cinema hall and yes her presence on the silver screen did bought a smile on fans faces. Here are some Twitter reactions to Rashmika Mandanna in Sulthan.

Internet's Crush Entry on The Screen

2

Another Crazy Rashmika Fan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2021 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).