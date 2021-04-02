Internet's latest crush Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter after Karthi starrer Sulthan hits theatres. Fans are going crazy to see their crush Rashmika Mandanna on the big screen after a long time and hence the south actress is trending on the social media platform for all the right reasons. Fans share a glimpse of her as they went watching this Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna movie in the cinema hall and yes her presence on the silver screen did bought a smile on fans faces. Here are some Twitter reactions to Rashmika Mandanna in Sulthan.

Internet's Crush Entry on The Screen

Welcome to Kollywood Everyone's favourite @iamRashmika ,#RashmikaMandanna 👏👏, pouring +ve Review for #Sultan , especially your role 🔥 !! One of the speciality of K'TOWN is , once you found a place in people's heart ,no one can replace that space !! pic.twitter.com/tRbPXBnG5I — × റോബിൻ × (@PeaceBrw) April 2, 2021

Another Crazy Rashmika Fan

