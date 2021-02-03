Telugu actor Sumanth Ashwin, son of director-producer MS Raju, is all set to get hitched on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The Tollywood actor is known for his roles in the films Kerintha and Columbus. The actor’s father shared a post on social media to announce about his son’s wedding to Deepika, a Hyderabad-based girl. Sumanth and Deepika are all set to get married on February 13 and MS Raju has also confirmed that the couple’s wedding would be private affair considering the ongoing pandemic situation. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony.

Sharing a picture of Sumanth Ashwin, MS Raju wrote, “We’re immensely Happy to announce the wedding of our son Chi. #Sumanth with Chi. #Deepika on Feb 13th 2021. Given the unusual times, the wedding is going to be a very private affair. Although we deeply miss ur presence, we shall rejoice your love & blessings to the newly weds.”

Sumanth Ashwin And Deepika’s Wedding Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MS Raju (@msrajuofficial)

There are several celebs who have tied the knot amid this pandemic. Many kept it as an intimate affair due to the restrictions imposed by the government for weddings. Some of the celebs who got married during pandemic include Niharika Konidela, Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati, Saranya Anand, Raja Chembolu, Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Dil Raju, Nithiin, Chemban Vinod Jose, and many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).