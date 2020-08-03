Coronavirus has changed a lot of things and while several countries across the globe are now gearing up for an unlock phase and opening up theatres and other places of public gathering, the same does not look for India. With rising cases of COVID-19, the cinemas are not expected to open anytime soon and now the filmmakers may also have to put a halt on their projects in Tamil Nadu as TN minister Kadambur Raju has denied requests from makers to resume shooting amid the current time. While a few months ago, the government had given permission for films to resume their post-production work, given the situation of rising cases, the work was halted amid lockdown. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Be Dubbed in Hindi?

As per reports, speaking to media in Kovilpatti, the Minister said, "Small screen serial can be shot within a small studio and hence they can be allowed to go ahead. But cinema shoots demands more men. Hence at this juncture, it is difficult to allow film shoots." While film shoots have been halted in Tamil Nadu, its neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been granted permission for shooting. Maidaan, Valimai and Vakeel Saab Will Not Skip Theatrical Release, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor!

The film state of Tamil Nadu has been recording a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hence the decision to halt film shoots has been taken by the government. As of now, TN has reported 5,875 fresh cases on Sunday, the number of active COVID 19 cases in the state has now risen to 56,998. With this decision, the film shoots of Ajith's Valimai, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and more are to be affected.

