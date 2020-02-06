Thalapathy Vijay Fans Trend #WeStandWithVijay After The Master Actor Gets Pulled In IT Raid Controversy

Master (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fans of Thalapathy Vijay are right now busy taking a stand for their beloved icon. In case you missed it, the Tamil star was recently pulled into the controversy due to an announced income tax raid on the film sets of his upcoming film, Master. The actor and the makers of the action film were recently questioned regarding the same that reportedly halted the shoot. Now, fans are supporting the star in this whole process. Thalapathy Vijay Questioned by Income Tax Officers on the Sets of Master?.

The inquiry was majorly about Vijay's last film, Bigil which was a blockbuster. Properties of AGS Cinemas the house that produced Bigil, are also under the IT scanner. However, the makers or the actor have not yet reacted to the same or passed on any official statement regarding the raid. Here are some of the tweets that are posted by fans in support of the actor.

Fans Are With Vijay

Whatever Happens...

No Matter What!

We have stand with Thalapathy during all his bad times and we ain't gonna stop it ❤️🙂 No one can bring him down ! @actorvijay#WeStandWithVijay pic.twitter.com/ItWxGTpUXW — m@Dhu (@MadhuVF) February 6, 2020

Against Media and Politicians?

Media is Against Him Politician is Opposite To Him But This man GROWTH is Unstoppable...!#WeStandWithVIJAY pic.twitter.com/1YrIrGCwRd — Ghillism_Tamilnadu (@ghillism) February 5, 2020

Fans Collecting Retweets

Meanwhile, The Hindu quoted a senior IT officer saying, "In the case of Anbu, we have found unaccounted cash of ₹40 crore in Chennai and ₹17 crore in Madurai. During the searches at AGS, we have found some evidence and details pertaining to this, but they can be shared only after the raids are concluded." The actor was also involved in the case back in 2015 for allegedly partially evading the tax fulfilment. Speaking of the film, the Lokesh Kanagaraj thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj in the key roles.