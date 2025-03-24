Just a day after cases were filed against South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and Tamannaah Bhatia for promoting betting apps, a new cybercrime complaint has been filed against Telugu superstar Prabhas, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Gopichand accusing them of promoting an illegal betting app named Fun88. The complaint was lodged by Rama Rao Immaneni against the trio for promoting the Chinese betting app via Google Chrome browser, as per 123 Telugu. Online Betting Case: Tollywood Actors Rana Daggubati, Vijaya Devarakonda and Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications on Betting Apps.

Betting App Promoted on Talk Show

According to the complaint filed by Rama Rao Immaneni, the betting app was allegedly endorsed during Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable Season 2. The particular episode featured Prabhas and Gopichand as guests. The app has reportedly duped several into playing games and losing money. In his complaint, Immaneni alleged that the app is connected to a banned Chinese gaming platform, breaching the Telangana Gaming Amendment Act 2017 and the Digital Media Ethics Code.

Complaint Filed Against Prabhas, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand for Promoting Betting App

He also urged the authorities to block public access to such apps, citing a threat to national security. The complaint demanded legal action under Section 66 (B) of the Information Technology Act and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Betting Apps Case: TV Anchor and YSR Congress Party Spokesperson Syamala Reddy Appears Before Hyderabad Police (Watch Video).

Earlier, Prakash Raj confessed to his mistake of promoting a betting app eight years back. Speaking about the advertisement from June 2016, the actor said, "I couldn't do anything about it since the contract was for a year, so I let it go. However, when the company wanted to renew the contract, I refused as my conscience did not accept it."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).