Usharani was a popular actress down south. She was mainly known for her works in the Malayalam film industry. She has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The veteran south actress passed away on June 21 in Chennai. As per a report in Mid-Day, she was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. Several Mollywood actors paid tribute to the late actress. Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya took to social media to offer condolences. Sachy Passes Away At 48, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condoles Demise Of The Malayalam Screenwriter-Director.

Besides acting in films, Usharani had also appeared in television serials. She has acted in more than 100 films in a career that spanned more than 50 years. She started as a child artist and even at that young age Usharani had managed to feature in about 30 films. Usharani has shared screen space with actors MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by celebs. Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away in Lucknow.

Tovino Thomas

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Condolences. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DWfNfkXI7c — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 21, 2020

Aju Varghese

View this post on Instagram ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ ചേച്ചിയുടെ ആത്മാവിന്റെ നിത്യ ശാന്തിക്കായി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese) on Jun 20, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

Jayasurya

Usharani was married to late filmmaker N Sankaran Nair, who passed away in 2006. Some of her notable works include Ammayenna Sthree, Bhaarya, Hitler, Kanmadam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Swarnakireedam, Arangetram, Ennai Pol Oruvan and many others. Usharani is survived by her son Vishnu Shankar. Our heartfelt condolences to her family.

