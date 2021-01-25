South Cinema’s two brillianct actors, Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh, are all set to collaborate for a Malayalam film titled Vaashi. Mollywood’s superstar Mohanlal launched the movie title today. This upcoming film is bankrolled by the lead actress’ father, producer G Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalaamandhir. While announcing about the movie title, Mohanlal wrote, “Launching the Movie Title of My Dear Friend Suresh Kumar's - Revathy Kalaamandhir’s Next venture VAASHI!! I wish Suresh, Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Vishnu G. Raghav and the Team of VAASHI the very best!” Anveshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas’ New Malayalam Film Announced On His Birthday! View First Look Poster.

Vaashi will be helmed by Vishnu G Raghav. The poster shared by the makers does not give a clear look of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh, but just a sketch of the actors and if you notice, the male lead has been given the pink shade, whereas the female lead has been given blue. The title name is designed in the form of a torn document that highlights a few details such as a stamp mark, the ‘S’ letter highlighting words that reads ‘An Accused’, dotted lines and much more. This does look intriguing and we can’t wait to know more about this film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shoot Begins! Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Start Shooting For Parasuram’s Film In Dubai.

Tovino Thomas And Keerthy Suresh In Vaashi

Keerthy Suresh who is extremely excited about this project wrote, “A project closer to my heart than you’d think! As a dream for a girl child to be in a movie produced by her father, one could argue that it would come easy but certainly nothing ever came easy! Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together. Feels good to have my childhood friend @vishnuraghav work alongside me this time around as my director and last but not least glad to share my screen space with one of my favourites & finest actors there are @tovinothomas Here’s one to look forward to!” Are you excited to watch Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh sharing screen space in Vaashi?

