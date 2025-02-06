Vidaamuyarchi, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, released in theatres today, February 6. The action thriller features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, along with Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian. Produced under the banner of Lyca Productions, this film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Vidaamuyarchi has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Twitter Review: Netizens Applaud Ajith Kumar’s Strong Comeback in Magizh Thirumeni’s Action Drama, Caution Moviegoers Against Expecting a ‘Mass Masala Film’.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Song ‘Pathikichu’: Second Track From Ajith Kumar’s Action Film Crooned by Anirudh Ravichander Is a Mass Anthem for All Thala Fans! (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Movie Below:

The synopsis of Vidaamuyarchi reads: “Arjun shares a deep connection with his wife, Kayal. However, their relationship begins to fall apart when challenges within it arrive. Kayal gets captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan, which leads to the husband going on a mission to rescue her.”

