Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda, who is known to be generous to his fans, shared an update on his Devera Santa initiative on Sunday. As a part of the initiative, which sees him presenting exciting gifts to fans around Christmas and New Year celebrations, the actor will sponsor a trip to Manali in Himachal Pradesh for 100 fans. #Deverasanta: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Santa Claus For His Fans, Announces All Expenses-Paid Trip For 100 Lucky Fans.

During the five-day trip, these 100 fans will travel to Manali and experience the magic of the mountains, besides visiting temples and monasteries. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a video of himself against the chill backdrop of lush greenery and calming waters. In the video, he can be heard saying "Happy New Year, my loves. This is a 'DeveraSanta Update'." Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Recent Poolside Pics Sparks Rumours That They Were Vacationing Together for New Year!

He goes on to say: "I had told you that I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food, travel, accommodation on me. I asked you guys where you want to go and every pole chose the mountains, so to the mountains we go. He adds: "I am sending 100 of you on a 5 day trip to Manali. You are going to see snow capped mountains. You are going to see temples, monasteries, and we have a lots of activities planned! If you are 18-plus, I am sorry you have to be 18-plus, and you have been following me, just fill out the attached 'Devera Santa google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you."

Vijay started this tradition some years ago. In the first year, he visited Hyderabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University and selected 50 fans who followed him on social media. He personally gave away gifts to these randomly selected fans. Then in another year, Vijay posted a video and asked all of his followers and fans to shower up their wishes with '#DevaraSanta.' He promised that he would fulfil at least nine or 10 of the wishes and possibly many more. Then, at the start of 2022, he announced the names of 100 winners were awarded Rs 10,000 each as a Christmas gift.

