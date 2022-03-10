Popular VJ Anjana Rangan has penned a beautiful, heartfelt post for her actor husband Chandramouli, on their wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Anjana said, "Lighter moments, dark phases and the most bright colourful times… With all these memories, When I look back at these six years, the relationship was nothing short of a beautiful rainbow. Khushbu Sundar Celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary With Sundar C! Check Out The Throwback Pictures Shared By The Actress On Instagram.

"I realised life is not about cheesy fairytales but about being there for each other always, no matter what, no matter how hard it gets. You always have the one person who'll stand by your side. Forever! "Not perfect. Neither you nor me, but the relationship is !!! You are an amazing man. Happy anniversary baby." Jyotika Wishes Suriya on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary With a Heartwarming Post (View Pic).

Earlier this year, the well known Tamil anchor had to go through a torrid time after testing positive for Covid. Her husband though was there for her and took care of their child and the house when she was recovering.

