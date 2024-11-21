Veteran Malayalam actor Meghanathan, known for his versatile roles in both films and television, passed away on November 21, 2024, at the age of 60 due to complications from a lung-related illness. The actor, known for his impactful antagonist roles, had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode before his untimely demise. His last rites will be conducted today at his residence in Shoranur. Meghanathan, Known for His Iconic Villain Roles, Passes Away at 60 Due to Lung-Related Illness.

Meghanathan’s Family

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Meghanathan was the third child of the legendary actor Balan K Nair and Sarada Nair. He is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi. His siblings, include brothers Anil and Ajayakumar, and sisters Latha and Sujatha.

Meghanathan’s Education & Debut Film

Having completed his primary education at Asan Memorial Association in Chennai, Meghanathan pursued a Diploma in Automobile Engineering in Coimbatore before venturing into the world of cinema. He made his acting debut in the 1983 film Ashthram, alongside legendary actors Bharath Gopi, Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Malayalam Actor Meghanathan

Popular Malayalam character actor #Meghanathan(60) who became popular in negative roles passed away in a Kozhikode hospital! RIP. pic.twitter.com/W7m6HI1LQ7 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 21, 2024

Meghanathan’s Films & TV Shows

Over his three-decade career, Meghanathan became known for playing strong, memorable antagonist roles. Some of his most notable films include Panchagni, Chenkol, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Chandranudikkunna Dikkil, Nerariyan CBI, among his standout performances. Alongside his film career, Meghanathan was also a familiar face on Malayalam television, acting in popular serials like like Sthreetvam, Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe and Snehanjali.

Meghanathan’s Last Onscreen Appearance

His final film appearance was in Samadhana Pusthakam, which released on July 19, 2024. Directed by Raveesh Nath, the film starred Siju Wilson in the lead role.

Meghanathan will be remembered for his memorable villainous roles and his contributions to both films and television, leaving a lasting impact on fans and colleagues.

