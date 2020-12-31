Anil Kapoor who is basking on the success of his just-premiered film AK vs AK finally graced The Kapil Sharma Show's stage with his presence. The actor was in full mood to have some fun with the host of the show, Kapil Sharma. He shook a leg with Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek on his own songs and enjoyed a fun banter with Kapil as well. Anil was fully prepared to answer Kapil's uniquely funny questions and gave answers while making fun of himself. He joked how he takes up al the films that are rejected by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. AK vs AK: Did You Know Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap Had Once Fought for Real Over a Film?

A promo of the upcoming episode was posted on Sony's official Instagram page showing Kapil and team having fun with Anil. Kapil plays a round of his famous game where the comedian asks the guest if a rumour is true or not. The promo showed Kapil asking Anil, "Sir, ek afwa yeh hai ki aapne Abhishek Bachchan ke saath dosti sirf isliye kar rakhi hai taaki woh aapko andar ki khabar de ki Bachchan saab yeh film nahi kar paa rahe hai aur aap uss producer ko phone karke bol de ki yeh mujhe de do (there is a rumour that you are friends with Abhishek only so that he can give you inside information about the films that Amitabh is unable to do and you can then call the producer and ask him to give it to you).”

Making a joke at his own expense, Anil says, “Nahi, nahi, not even Bachchan saab. Maine toh Abhishek ko yeh bhi kaha ki jo tu bhi na karega, woh bata de mujhe (Not just Mr Bachchan, I asked Abhishek to inform me about the films rejected by him).” He also cracked a joke on Archana and called her a man indirectly. Check out the promo here: Anil Kapoor, at 63, Is the Fitness Icon We All Need During Lockdown, Watch His Coolest 5 Workout Videos Here.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor expressed that he feels grateful just to be alive through the outgoing situation in the world. Kapoor shared his feelings on Instagram. The 64-year-old actor wrote: "2020... a year of growth, new dreams, hard times and a lot more...I am grateful for all that I have and grateful to be alive, surrounded by the love and support of my family and my team...Looking ahead to everything that lies in store of us, all I'm gonna say is - Bring it On #2021!"

On the work front, Anil Kapoor recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. The shoot of the film was halted after Varun, Raj and Neetu tested positive for Covid-19. Anil had tested negative for the virus and had flown back to Mumbai immediately.

