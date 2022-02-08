We are kick-starting the second week of February 2022 and with that we have a long list of movies lined up for release across languages Hindi, Telugu, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. The cinema halls are running with 50% and 75% occupancy on different states. Meanwhile, talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Badhaai Do, which is all set to release on February 11. The family entertainer revolves around a couple who gets committed into marriage of convenience and the flick will also unravel a sweet LGBTQ+ love. The comedy movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Nitesh Pandey, Lovleen Mishra, Chum Darang, Shashi Bhushan and Deepak Arora in supporting roles. Badhaai Do Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film!

Another interesting release would be Moonfall, the sci-fi disaster movie will hit the big screens on February 11 in India. Earlier, the flick was released in US on February 4. The movie stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland and Kelly Yu. Another big release of the week would be FIR, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 11. The Tamil-language actioner stars Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Reba Monica Johna, Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson, among others in key roles. Moonfall Movie Review: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson’s Disaster Film Directed by Roland Emmerich Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

Badhaai Do: February 11, 2022 | Hindi

Mere Desh Ki Dharti: February 11, 2022 | Hindi

Jindagani: February 11, 2022 | Marathi

Ka R Deva: February 11, 2022 | Marathi

Ek Number: February 11, 2022 | Marathi

Soyrik: February 11, 2022 | Marathi

Kallan D' Souza: February 11, 2022 | Malayalam

Archana 31 Not Out: February 11, 2022 | Malayalam

Takkar: February 11, 2022 | Kannada

Fourwalls: February 11, 2022 | Kannada

Love Mocktail 2: February 11, 2022 | Kannada

Rowdy Baby: February 11, 2022 | Kannada

Oppanda: February 11, 2022 | Kannada

Moonfall: February 11, 2022 | English

Death on the Nile: February 11, 2022 | English

Marry Me: February 11, 2022 | English

Kadaisi Vivasayi: February 11, 2022 | Tamil

Iswarya Murugan: February 11, 2022 | Tamil

FIR: February 11, 2022 | Tamil

Sehari: February 11, 2022 | Telugu

Khiladi: February 11, 2022 | Telugu

Batch: February 11, 2022 | Telugu

Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva (DIS): February 11, 2022 | Telugu

DJ Tillu: February 12, 2022 | Telugu

