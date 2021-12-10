After a successful season one, Ram Madhvani's Aarya Season 2 is back with a bang! Starring Sushmita Sen as the lead, the story of the crime thriller is all about the actress whose world suddenly turns upside down, when she enters the arena she hated the most. The USP of the series is that it's high on action as well as emotion. Aarya 2 released on Disney+ Hotstar today (December 10) and has been receiving positive reviews from the critics. Sushmita is lauded for her top-notch performance. Just in case, you want to know if Aarya 2 is hit or flop? Check out the reviews below. Aarya Season 2 Review: Sushmita Sen Returns Even More Badass in a Continually Thrilling New Season! (LatestLY Exclusive).

TOI: "On the whole, Sen maintained a composed, vulnerable and tall presence throughout the show, which is peppered with some action-packed stunts. When Aarya is in the interrogation room with her hands tied up to the ceiling, she attacks one of the government officials with her legs. Although this sequence is well-executed, it is directly lifted from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye."

Wion: "Sequels are always tricky to make. Especially when the first season has been lauded by one and all. But writers Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh and Anu Singh Choudhary, with additional writing inputs provided by Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma weave such a compelling story in Aarya 2 that it is hard to decide which season is better. It's a dark, murky story that is full of betrayal but at its core has a very human aspect to it thanks to its central character. "

Watch Aarya 2 Trailer:

NDTV: "Sushmita Sen's scintillating act apart, Aarya S2 has several top-notch performances, notably by Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor (as Aarya and Sangram's mother who holds many a secret), Akash Khurana, Sikandar Kher and Vishwajeet Pradhan. Virti Vaghani, playing a young girl faced with severe emotional strife, deserves special mention."

Koimoi: "Aarya 2 should be given a chance because it isn’t a snooze fest. Cross the bit of loopholes and you are good to go. There is a Sushmita Sen dancing with a fulfilling smile in the end away from all the worries. It looks liberating and that’s all that matters."

Well, as per the above reviews, we feel Aarya 2 is must watch. Apart from Sushmita, the show also stars Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, Ankur Bhatia among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).