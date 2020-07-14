Actress Nilu Kohli is back on sets after a break of over three months. She feels like she is making her debut again. "I have resumed shoot. I'm shooting for a comedy show which I love doing the most. Making people laugh gives me peace. Today, I feel like I am making my acting debut once again," she said. Nilu had made her acting debut in 2002 with the popular TV show "Bhabhi". Paatal Lok Actress Anindita Bose Opens Up About Beginning Her Acting Career in Kolkata Despite Being From Mumbai

She later on featured in shows like "Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon", "Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha", "Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi", "Jamai Raja" and "Naamkarann". The actress also played important roles in Bollywood movies like "Patiala House" and "Manmarziyaan". She is excited yet scared to shoot during the pandemic. Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Reveals She Was Trolled For Posting Video Seeking Help For COVID-19 Positive Mother

"It's stressful and scary in these Covid-19 times and at times, I feel like I can't do it. I don't want to take a risk but each day there is a little voice from inside which encourages me to do it. So, I gather all my strength and forget weakness. I'm focusing on joy about shooting and forgetting the pain of risking like a corona frontline warrior," she said.

