Actress Simaran Kaur, who was seen in a lead role in the TV serial 'Aghori', is all set for the new show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'. She is playing one of the characters that she was wanting to portray for quite long. Her character's name in the show is 'Niyati' who is very positive and loves to recite 'shayari'. Simaran says that she is happy to be part of a romantic show because she is fascinated by romantic roles and one of the reasons is her interest in Bollywood movies. Moreover, her parents chose Simaran's name taking inspiration from Kajol's character in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', as she was born after the release of this movie.

The actress shares more about the same and the reason behind saying 'yes' to this show. She says: "I have always been a Bollywood buff, in fact, my name has actually been given by my parents after being inspired by Kajol's character in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. I was born two years after the film's release and even then, people were going gaga over Shahrukh and Kajol's chemistry in the movie. I think I've always felt the connection and I still do, which is why I still dwell on the concept of Bollywood romance."She continues on her love for Bollywood and how she is fond of using movie dialogues during conversation.

Simaran adds further: "It's evident when someone gets to know me closely, because I'm that person who always picks up dialogues from films and uses it whenever I can. At times even my friends are clueless about the lines I quote and would spend minutes figuring out from where I picked it. I believe, it's because of my inspiration and obsession for movies and theatricals that I've come this far and I'm thankful to God for giving me this beautiful opportunity to be a part of a romantic drama like 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' where the title itself speaks of eternal love and romance." 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' will be airing soon on Zee TV.

