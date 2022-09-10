In keeping with the festivities around us, Gubbare, the kids’ channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is excited to launch yet another path-breaking original. Gubbare Launches Two Online Games Inspired by Its Popular Show Roro Aur Hero – Bhoot Mast Zabardast.

Akul Nakul – The Asuras is the first one-of-a-kind mythological series in the kid’s entertainment space. It touches upon an interesting concept of the “good asuras" as protagonists which hasn’t been explored in Indian animation space earlier.

The story revolves around the two naughty yet good ‘asura’ kids, Akul and Nakul, who have descended on earth to change the perception of ‘asuras’ amongst human beings. The two characters are like everyday human kids, but have to fight evil when needed!

Watch The Promo Of Akul Nakul-The Asuras Below:

Apart from these two, there are numerous interesting ‘asura’ characters – good and evil - with unique abilities and special powers. Akul Nakul – The Asuras promises a fun-filled joyride for every kid. Akki Jaanbaaz Teaser: IN10 Media’s Gubbare Forays Into Original Content, Brings India’s First-Ever Magical Martial Arts Superhero (Watch Video).

Commenting on the new show, Brian D’Costa, AVP - Content & Strategy ‑ Gubbare, “It's an out-an-out mythological naughty kid comedy show that can be viewed by the entire family. Keeping our commitment to good entertainment, Akul Nakul – The Asuras will teach kids to stay away from negative emotions like anger, and disrespecting elders, and inculcate moral values in them. In the show, it's a constant war between good vs evil where good always wins.”

He added, “Just like popular comic universes, we are creating our universe called ‘Asura-verse’ with this series.”

To further enhance the connection with the audience, the channel is launching several digital assets and merchandise. Two HTML games – a run adventure game and a football competition – along with filters of ‘asura’ horns & fangs and GIFs that are relatable & can be used via chatting with friends.

Merchandise consisting of stickers, pop-up greeting cards, school timetables, and school bags will also be launched.

The show, produced by Mumbai-based Mot Voix animation studio, will air every day at 1:00 pm & 6:30 pm on the channel as well as on the network’s OTT app, EPIC ON.

