Naagin actor Ankit Mohan will be the new entry of the mythological show "Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi Kahani Mata Rani Ki". Ankit will be playing the vital role of Bhaironath in the show. "I feel lucky and blessed enough to get an opportunity to essay such a powerful character. The Barabanki Narcos Adaptation: Aloke Lal Wants Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao or Vicky Kaushal to Play His Titular Role On-Screen.

My father has taught me a lot about Shankar Bhagwan. I am a big devotee of the lord. I have visited Bhaironath Mandir a lot of times before. I never imagined that I would be playing his character," he said. RadhaKrishn: Krrip Kapur Suri Roped In To Play Duryodhan In Star Bharat Show’s Mahabharat Track, To Stay Away From Family For 3 Months (Deets Inside)

According to a source, actor Ram Yashvardhan, who was chosen for this character, had to leave the show owing to unseen circumstances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).