Actor Arjun Bijlani has quarantined himself at home after his wife Neha Swami tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Arjun shared the news among his fans on Sunday. "Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days...We are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers," he tweeted. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shireen Mirza Tests Positive for COVID-19

Arjun also requested that those who had come in his and his wife's proximity in recent days should get themselves tested. "Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested," he added. Sharad Malhotra, Who is Currently Shooting for Naagin 5 Tests Positive for COVID-19, Wife Ripci Bhatia Tests Negative

Check Out Arjun Bijlani’s Tweet Below:

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

Neha, too, shared her health update on her Instagram handle. In an Instagram story, Neha said that she was "asymptomatic" and asked fans to pray for the family's safety.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).