Netflix's docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires: India based on the lives of controversial business tycoons namely Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Rahu is finally out on the OTT platform for streaming. This series is said to expose these powerful faces and give audiences a peek into the scandal. Recently the documentary had landed into hot waters when Subrata Roy, B Ramalinga Raju and Mehul Choksi went the legal way with an aim to stop the release of the series. However, it's interesting to see that even after the mess it's still airing on the platform. Bad Boy Billionaires: Telangana HC Rules in Favour of Ramalinga Raju, Restrains Netflix from Releasing its Web Series on India's Controversial Tycoons.

"This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons," is how Bad Boy Billionaires description reads on Netflix. However, the catch is, only three episodes are available on the OTT platform to watch which are based on Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy. The fourth episode based on the founder of Satyam Computer Services Ramalinga is not out yet as a civil court in Hyderabad has restrained the streaming giant from releasing it as per a plea filed by Raju. Bad Boy Billionaires: Mehul Choksi Approaches Delhi High Court Against Netflix Documentary.

Check Out The Post Below:

Bad Boy Billionaires is (finally) streaming! pic.twitter.com/p5CymIzx3U — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2020

Bad Boy Billionaires: India was originally set to be out on September 2, 2020, but due to the legal matter, the streaming of the same got delayed. We are sure the audience would love to dig into the lives of the three tycoons and learn about their rise and fall story. So, are you going to watch the series? Tells us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

