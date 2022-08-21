Barun Sobti has this sublime aura which only washes over you when he decides to appear on the screen. He keeps his appearances selective and that just intensifies this aura. It's really good to see him graduate from run-of-the-mill temperamental stereotypical rich guy roles on TV to interesting ones on OTT. The actor has potential and just needs the right stories. What Barun Sobti also possesses is a fun and quirky personality. He is far removed from Arnav Singh Raizadas of the world. If you don't believe us, check these Instagram posts. Asur Season 1 Review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti’s Thriller Series Succeeds in Keeping the Mystery Alive and Binge-Worthy.

We have culled out five pictures of Barun Sobti from his account which makes us believe he will be a lot of fun to hang out with. Let us tell you how.

The Stunt-friend

If you are fond of stunts while clicking pics, Sobti is a perfect inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobti_says)

It's a match

Sometimes you like to match your outfit with your friends, say a place where it has a dress code. With Sobti you could up the game and make it a funky too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobti_says)

Har ek friend...

When you need someone to break the ice, or may be someone's neck! Why You Should Not Miss Tu Hi Mera Sunday and Asur if You Call Yourself Barun Sobti’s Die-Hard Fan!.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobti_says)

A photobomber

Photobombing is an art and with Sobti, it would be a masterpiece!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobti_says)

Boys day out

Wonder what's making them crack up in a bathroom...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobti_says)

What do you think? Doesn't Barun Sobti seems like the guy we all would like to be friends with?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).