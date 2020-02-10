Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Once Again Finds Place in John Cena's Instagram Feed! (View Pic)

John Cena's Instagram Post Dedicated to Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 makers are getting some serious attention from across the social media platforms. Thanks to the humongous fanbases for the contestants, the buzz of the show is high. Recently, American actor John Cena posted a picture of Asim Riaz, who is currently quite in the news. Asim has a massive social media support and the fans keep trending him on Twitter from time to time. Hence, with Cena's this picture post, it is only making his chances of getting publicity more. Bigg Boss 13: 'Majnu' Asim Riaz Surprises Ladylove Himanshi Khurana by Leaving a Gift in Her Makeup Kit on Chocolate Day 2020 (Read Tweet).

In the picture, we can see Asim sitting across a hoarding, endorsing his own win. The hoarding says #AsimRiazForTheWin, the trend that is quite popular on the social media. Given to the fact, that John is known to pick up on any random thing that trends the most on social media, attention to Asim was obvious. Check out the post below.

John Cena's Post Dedicated to Asim Riaz

Asim's reported lady love, Himanshi Khurana commented on the picture with fire emojis, clearly extending her support. This is not the first time that the wrestler has posted Asim's snap. Earlier too, he had shared an image of him which left Asim's fans baffled and happy. While some assumed that John Cena is supporting Asim, others saw it just as his routine work of posting whatever is trending. Of course, there has been no explanation given to the same. In case you have missed it, John's Instagram bio says, 'Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.'