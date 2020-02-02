Bigg Boss 13 Evictions: Vishal Aditya Singh Bids Adieu To The House

Vishal Aditya Singh (Photo Credits: Colors)

One more contestant has bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 13-house. Vishal Aditya Singh's journey has come to an end after latest evictions. The TV actor got the lowest number of votes this week and he has left the house. As per reports, the actor was also spotted by fans in his car heading towards his home. The actor is yet to talk to the media post his eviction. We are eagerly waiting to know about his journey and perspective. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Tells Asim Riaz That He Will Kick His Ass, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals That Rashami Desai Did Not Know Of Arhaan Khan's Marriage (Watch Video).

In recent episodes, Vishal Aditya Singh's brother Kunal entered the house as part of a task. He was constantly supportive of his brother and also felt that the makers are showing him in a bad light. Kunal thought the makers were being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh's Brother Feels The Makers Are Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla.

Vishal entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild-card contestant after the first finale of the show. Soon after his entry, Vishal's ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli was brought in an as a wild card. Vishal and Madhurima were constantly at loggerheads with each other. At more than one times, the fights between them turned physical. During a showdown, Madhurima hit Vishal multiple times with a pan, bruising him. After that, she was asked to leave the show.