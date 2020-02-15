Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Calls Out Sister Arti Singh on her Rape Attempt Revelation, Says 'Wo Flow Mein Kuch Zyada Keh Gayi’

Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If there is one episode on Bigg Boss 13 which was emotional and full of bold statements, then it has to be when acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal had entered the show. It was during the same when Laxmi had quizzed all the inmates to open up and share one of the worst things happened in their life. To which each one of them expressed their ordeal. Among all, it was Arti Singh who won hearts for sharing an incident from her childhood when she had survived a rape attempt. Singh told how she faced an unfortunate incident when she was 13. But well, now there's a new twist to the tale, as Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek has denied the words said by her sister. Bigg Boss 13: Did A Colors Executive Quit Her Job Over Channel Fixing Siddharth Shukla as Winner?

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Krushna said, how in the flow she might have uttered too much. He said, “Wo flow flow mein kuch zyada hi keh gayi. Uspe kisi tareeke ka attempt nahi hua tha. Uspe attempt hone wala tha aur wo ladka bhaag gaya. Uspe FIR bhi hui thi. Fir uska koi ata pata nahi tha, police ne bhi dhundne ki koshish ki. (She said a bit too much in flow. There was no such attempt on her, it was about to happen and the boy ran away. An FIR was also filed but he could not be traced even after police tried to search for him).” Bigg Boss 13 Winner is Asim Riaz Says LatestLY Poll; Beats Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill (Result Inside).

