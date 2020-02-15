Bigg Boss 13: Did A Colors Executive Quit Her Job Over Channel Fixing Siddharth Shukla as Winner?

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 will be wrapping up its longest season tonight. One of the six remaining contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz - will be crowned as the winner. But speculations and rumours about the winner's name have been making the rounds for a long time. The latest rumour to have hit the internet is that an executive from the Colors' creative team has quit her job after the channel favoured Sidharth Shukla over others. Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Doesn't Want Sidharth Shukla to Win the Salman Khan's Reality Show For This Reason.

In a viral tweet, the woman has levelled allegations against the channel for the unfair practice. The tweet went viral after Kamaal R Khan, former Bigg Boss 3 contestants, shared it on his feed. The tweet read, "I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss." (sic)

She further added, "Just informed by a colleague Creatives & programming heads are under great pressure after seeing global support for Asim Riaz. Meeting underway. Continue showing your support.. Maybe this forces them to change decision. @ColorsTV #BiggBoss,"

"Throughout the show, Siddharth Shukla abused & disrespected women, maligned their character, used violence, physically assaulted a female cont and the channel wants to crown him as the Winner. What kind of example are we setting to the public here? Sad times! @ColorsTV #BiggBoss." Bigg Boss 13: Prize Money Comes Down From Rs 1 Crore to 90 Lakh After Paras Chhabra Chooses to Walk Out With 10 Lakh Rupees.

Although, she has been called out by many people on Twitter.

To Indian media, before you write an article on these kind of tweets or even if influential accounts tweet about this, pls apna research kare. This account is not an Indian national and this is a FAKE TWEET..We should use our brains also...Another learning from BB13... Phewwww https://t.co/dtUDf620jg — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) February 15, 2020

Didi Pakistan ki ho aap abhi colorstv ki worker ban gai Colors waha ud k aaya tha apko join karne.. Allah se daro mohtarma😌😌 — Sejal ❤ Sidharth 🙈 SidJal (@Sejal_1230) February 15, 2020

LatestLY reached out to the PR team of Bigg Boss 13, but recieved no response. Stay tuned for more updates.