Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh Recreates Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Towel Dance During Her Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video)

Just like the rest of the celebrities from the television world, even Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is self-quarantining at her home along with her family. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, India is currently in the lockdown phase for 21 days and Arti is also abiding by the rules and is chilling in her abode cooking, watching films and dancing. Yes, the TV actress who is quite passionate about grooving to desi tunes recently teased fans with a towel dance video of herself in which she can be seen dancing on one of the iconic songs from Bollywood. Arti Singh Talks About How Her Mother Reacted To Her Rape Attempt Confession, Says 'She Asked Krushna To Get Me Out Of The Bigg Boss House'.

Taking to IG, Arti Singh shared a video in which she can be seen shaking her body on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's (DDLJ) track Mere Khwabon Mein. Just like how Kajol grooved in the original song, Singh also imitates almost the same steps and makes her fans day. In the towel dance, we can see Arti wearing a sexy black dress underneath. Also for the unaware, DDLJ is one of the most iconic films of all time from 1998 and is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Coronavirus Outbreak: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh Postpones Her Pre-Birthday Maldives Vacation.

Here, Check Out Arti Singh's Mere Khwabon Mein towel dance below:

Here's The OG Song Featuring Kajol Below:

How did you like Arti's dance on the song? As we loved it and how. Recently, the actress had made headlines for cancelling his pre-birthday plan of going to the Maldives for a vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I always wanted to take my mom to the Maldives and hence had planned this trip. However, at this time as a global citizen, it is our duty to stay put, stay indoors and not travel. Hence, I am postponing this trip as I want to ensure the safety of my mother, my family and those around us," she had revealed. Stay tuned!