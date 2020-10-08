Bigg Boss 14 has begun and looks like it is so far pretty interesting. The house has seen many bonds being formed. From friends to lovers and from lovers to enemies, nothing is beyond us when we witness the everyday madness that goes around. And as much as the house sees some controversial and intense fights, it also sees some kind moments and heart-to hearts as well. Bigg Boss 14 October 8, 2020 Synopsis: Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya's Romance Hits A Roadblock.

In a recent candid chat session, while speaking to Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal and Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu opened up about his childhood and why his mom means the world to him and he would choose her over anything else. Jaan Kumar Sanu in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu said, “Mere liye mere mom aur dad donoh mere Mom hi hai. Mere mom dad separate hogaye jab mein 6 mahine ka meri mom ke peth mein tha tab. Toh bachpan se mein mummy ke saath hi bada hua hu, wahi meri mom dad hai. Mujhe yaha par aane se pehle sabse zyada fikar ussika tha, ki mom ka khayal kaun rakhega, isliye Love ko lekar bhi mera old school thinking hai mere mom ke wajah se, ek hi insaan buss." Well, now that's quite endearing now, isn't it?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).