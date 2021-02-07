Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin said that her rumoured beau Aly Goni is a one man army and added that his game in the controversial show has been amazing as he has not been playing dirty games. Jasmin will be seen as Aly's connection in the upcoming "Family Week" segment of the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Turns Uncle Again, Jasmin Bhasin Says the Good News Will Make Him ‘Go Crazy’

Talking about how Aly is playing the game, Jasmin told IANS: "His game is amazing. He is the most genuine. He is not playing any dirty clever games. He is not doing anything dirty for content, he is not riding on anybody's back." She added: "His friendship and loyalty means a lot to him. He is a one man army and I am proud of him." Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin To Re-Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show For Aly Goni?

Earlier, Jasmin said that she is very angry with the way housemate Abhinav Shukla is behaving with Aly. She also mentioned that Abhinav calling Aly a "bhains" (buffalo) was totally uncalled for.

