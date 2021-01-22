Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 a few days ago is all set to return. Yes, you read that right! As reported by Times of India, the TV star will be making her presence felt once again on the show to support her so-called friend Aly Goni. After Jasmin's eviction from BB 14, fans of the actress were heartbroken and we bet this piece of news will be overwhelming for them. Earlier to this, many contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Vikas Gupta, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni, have re-entered the house. Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla’s Shadow Continues Looming Large on Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

The report further adds that Jasmin this time will not enter as a contestant, but will be there on the reality show for the family week. Also, as a mandatory rule, the Naagin 4 actress will be quarantined from January 30 in a hotel for a week. Afterwhich, she will be allowed to step inside the house. We bet JasLy (Jasmin+Aly) fans would be the happiest. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s Fans Get Furious After Learning About Her Possible Eviction From the BB House, Trend #BringJasminBhasinBack on Twitter.

For the one's who are unaware, Jasmin had quite an emotional elimination from the Salman Khan's reality show. Earlier, when Jasmin was on BB 14, Aly had entered the show for her but was evicted, however, he made a comeback on fans demand. Not just this, the report also hints that Rakhi Sawant's mystery man (husband) Ritesh and Manu Punjabi for Devoleena Bhattacharjee will enter the show. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says 'Mujhe Nai Rehna Abhi' After Jasmin Bhasin's Parents Ask Her To Focus On Her Own Game And Leave Emotions Behind (Watch Video).

Well, it's just a few weeks for Bigg Boss 14 to come to an end and looks like makers are trying their best to churn more TRPs. How excited are you for the family week? And Jasmin Bhasin's re-entry? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

