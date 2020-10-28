Right off the bat, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik get into a tiff after the latter refuses to take former's order as a captain. Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya are still fighting. Pavitra Punia is still attracted to Eijaz Khan and she says she doesn't know how to deal with her feelings. But Eijaz has barely warmed up to Pavitra. The task of stealing the bags also continues. Pavitra and Rahul conspire to take Abhinav’s bag by force and manage to do so! Rubina gets angry on seeing her hubby lose the task and flares out at Pavitra and Rahul. Pavitra lashes out at Rubina and questions everyone about judging her nature harshly. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu's Mother Rita Bhattacharya Backs Son's Statements, Says He Did Not Mean To Disrespect Marathi Language.

Jasmin and Rahul's Fight Continues

Rahul and Jasmin's fight continues from last night. Jasmin is still upset that Rahul warned her against injury. She says that Rahul tried to sabotage the buzzer task also. Eijaz tries to defend Rahul. Abhinav instigates everyone to vote against Rahul to eliminate him as he can be dangerous for the housemates.

Eijaz For Captain?

Housemates in the red zone are deciding whom to vote for captaincy. Eijaz says that he is not hungry to become a captain, but it is their best chances for survival if he becomes a captain. Bigg Boss 14: Colors Issues Apology After Jaan Kumar Sanu's Remark on Marathi Language Spark an Outrage.

Pavitra and EIjaz's Love Story Continues

Eijaz asks Nikki if he should dye his beard. Nikki asks him to ask Pavitra. She says that Pavitra has truly developed feelings for him. Eijaz scoffs.

Later, Pavitra cooks a heart-shaped paratha for Eijaz. He eats it blushingly.

Jaan Kumar Sanu Apologises For His Remark On the Marathi Language

There was outrage online for Jaan asked Nikki to not speak in Marathi as he gets irritated. Bigg Boss calls Jaan inside the confession room and reprimands him. Jaan apologises for his remark to people.

Abhinav Falls

Pavitra and Rahul try to snatch the bag from Abhinav. He falls down from the cycle but doesn't let go of the bag. Pavitra and Rahul continue to snatch the bag from him as the episode fades out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).