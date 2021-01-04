Every season of Bigg Boss 14 has one firebrand contestant that holds no bars when it comes to being spiteful, and this season is certainly no exception. We see many such discussions and verbal spats involving our spirited contestants that become the highlight of the episode every now and then. In this Bigg Boss 14 extra masala clip on Voot, we witnessed Rahul Mahajan and Rahul Vaidya engage in a fascinating discussion about which girl in the BB14 house could deserve the infamous title of being the meanest girl of this season. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Allegedly Discuss Their Contract Deets, Bad TRPs, Show's Extension In This Unverified Viral Audio Clip.

In a frank conversation, Rahul Vaidya asked Rahul Mahajan which girl does he think is the meanest of the lot. Answering candidly, Rahul told him, “Certain level ki meanness sab mein hai. Rubina ji bohot polished aur posh hain, lekin un mein bhi ek kathorta aur kadvapan hai. Nikki ekdum phathaka jaise hai, kuch guarantee nahi. Woh apne ko bajayegi, aur tu uske saath ghuma toh tereko thapad maar degi. Kuch bhi kar sakti hai. Usse ek samanta doori rakho."

He continued, "Rakhi ka circuit hi nahi hai dimag mein. Arshi ko jala do, toh jalke hi woh phategi. Jasmin mein woh emotional meanness aa sakta hai, lekin us hisab se nahi hai itni mean woh. Haan but uske emotions ko cheda jaaye, deep emotions, tab aayega uska mean.” Adding his 2 cents, Rahul Vaidya stated, “But I’ll tell you what? I think Arshi aur Jasmin least meanest hai.” BiggBoss 14 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Salman Khan's 'Thor' Hammer to Siddharth Shukla's Reappearance, Hilarious Posts You Don't Wanna Miss!

Rahul has had quite a journey on the show. From the many fights he has had with his fellow contestants to the sudden exit from the house, the singer sure has made a mark during his BB journey. He even proposed to his longtime girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television and now that he is back in the house, he is playing the game very smartly. As for Mahajan, he has been winning the audience's heart until now.

Anyway, who do you think is the mean girl of the Bigg Boss house?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).