If there has been any dedicated player in the history of Bigg Boss, it has to be Bigg Boss 11 Mastermind Vikas Gupta. Eversince his participation in the game, Vikas has only upped the game's standards and was invited on the show almost every season. However, for reasons unknown, Vikas, who was all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as one of the seniors alongside Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, was dropped from the line up.

"This year too, I was supposed to enter as a senior in the first week, along with Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, but the makers dropped me at the last moment. I was extremely hurt and had vowed that I'll never return to the show, because even after being loyal for the past three years, I was dropped," revealed Vikas to Mumbai Mirror.

He continued that given the whole pandemic situation, lack of money compelled him to say yes when the makers approached him to tak part as a challenger. He revealed, "But then, 2020 happened. This year has been extremely difficult for everyone out there, including me, and I was in dire need of money. And the makers approached me once again to enter as a challenger around the same time, so I had to take it up,"

Talking about his love for Bigg Boss, Vikas confessed, "When I did Bigg Boss 11, it was by fluke. I did not even think that I'd go past three weeks, neither did anyone else. But I stayed. And when I finally came out, I cannot put into words the love that I got from the people. And the adulation has only increased with each passing year. The show gave me all that I had ever wanted, and so I never refused when the makers approached me for the following seasons."

Vikas also went on to reveal that the deal with the Bigg Boss makers is quite a lucrative one and too good to pass up. "There is a fat sum which you get when you participate in the show and win it. I want that money. I need it," concluded Vikas.

