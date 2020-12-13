With a host of interesting challengers and current housemates, the Bigg Boss House is completely charged up, as everyone seeks to up their game and cut out their competitors. The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here and Salman Khan is back to take stock of the week gone by and to give interesting tasks to housemates. Bigg Boss 14: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Eliminated From BB14 After He Pushes Arshi Khan Into the Pool.

The very first task has the housemates burst each other’s ‘galatfahmi ke gubbare’! They all wear balloons on their heads and each housemate has to burst one balloon of a contestant they feel has misunderstood them. Vikas Gupta is quick to burst Arshi Khan’s balloon as he feels she thinks he is scared of her. Nikki Tamboli is next to burst Jasmin Bhasin’s bubble who in turn chooses to prick Eijaz Khan’s balloon. Eijaz, in turn, bursts Aly Goni’s balloon and their old friendship seems to be on the brink of collapse. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 12 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik-Ronnit Biswas Reduce Rubina Dilaik To Tears; Aly Goni Confesses He and Jasmin Bhasin Are More than Friends - 6 Highlights of BB14 Episode.

With all the tension, it’s time for some fun now and master host Salman Khan decides to play a fun game with all the housemates. Each housemate is called in the confession room where Salman asks them a few questions. If the other housemates don’t agree with the person’s answer, there will be a surprise! Rakhi Sawant is the first to go, and she gets a surprise on her responses in the form of a boatload of colors!

Salman also remarks that Bigg Boss has filled her maang when a trench filled with red color is dumped on her! Next up is Rahul who also gets a hilarious dry bath of colors dumped on him! It’s time to get serious now as Rahul Vaidya is back and facing off Salman Khan’s some really tough questions on his unceremonious exit from the show. Standing in the witness box, Rahul tries his best to respond to Salman.

He asks him whether Rahul faked being homesick? How could the people who voted for him, trust him now when he chooses to leave the show on a whim? The grilling gets intense and its upto the housemates now about whether to let Rahul back into the show. Will Eijaz and Aly’s feud lead to a new rivalry? Will Rahul re-enter the house?

