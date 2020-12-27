On a very special episode, which is the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, Bigg Boss made sure that there was no shortage of entertainment and masti! With Sunday being the master host Salman Khan’s birthday, Bigg Boss decided to make sure that the day was celebrated with great aplomb! The very talented actresses Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez joined Salman Khan to celebrate his birthday. Also a part of the celebration were Shehnaaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande who did a very cute and entertaining dance performance! Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan To Ring In 55th Birthday On BB14 With Shehnaz Gill, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Dharmesh Yelande (Watch Video).

Before the celebrations could begin, Salman Khan played a fun game with the housemates. Each housemate had to step forward and smear cupcakes on the contestant who they feel were ‘Entertainment Ke Naam Pe Dhabba!’ Aly Goni goes first and chooses to smear Nikki Tamboli’s face with cake. Eijaz Khan also feels Nikki is the dhabba! While Nikki feels that Arshi Khan is the dhabba, Shehnaaz Gill says that she thinks Arshi is very interesting. Sonali Phogat, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Mahajan think that Mastermind Vikas Gupta is the least entertaining as Vikas gets a whole lot of cupcakes smeared on his face! Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 26: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Others Present Salman Khan With a Groovy Birthday Surprise!.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Next, the housemates all do a special dance performance. Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant do a most fun and entertaining dance performance to the song Tip tip barsa paani which leaves Rahul a bit shocked! Arshi and Vikas, too, put up a great show on Kabootar Jaa Jaa Jaa, as do Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla on Chicken Kukudku! In the end of the performance, all the housemates put up a rocking performance on Swag se Swagat as they shake a leg to Salman’s iconic steps and wish their favourite host a very Happy Birthday! Salman Khan Says Audience's Health and Safety Is More Important Than Radhe's Release (Watch Video).

To make the Weekend Ka Vaar even more special, Salman Khan’s two special co-stars Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez grace the stage! Considering the two have acted in multiple films with Salman, they play a special game where they decide who knows Salman better! With two hammers in hand, the master host Salman Khan is made into a human-buzzer, and the two beautiful actors have to hit him with the hammer when they are asked questions about Salman!

The master host has a great time during the round and even counts the number of thumka’s he can lagao in a minute! The trio shake a leg to some iconic Bollywood songs and the celebrations end on a high note with a fun cake-cutting! Check out Salman Khan’s very special Birthday celebration tonight on Bigg Boss 14!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).