Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar is always an entertaining watch. Salman Khan interacts with the housemates and gives them a reality check to one of them. We often see contestants upsetting Salman with their behaviour and getting scolded by the actor. But today's; episode was all about having some fun. Salman who will be ringing in his birthday tomorrow was given a beautiful surprise by the BB contestants. They all danced for Salman and gave him an amazing tribute. Bigg Boss 14 December 17 Synopsis: Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan Face Off Like Never Before.

All the contestants including Rubina Dalaik, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni performed on Salman Khan's songs as a birthday gift. While we saw Rakhi and Rahul groove together, everyone was elated to see Arshi and Vikas bust a move. Everyone was looking their glamorous best as they welcomed Khan into the house. Salman was elated to see the dance performances and thanked everyone for their effort.

View this post on Instagram

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and his little Santa Claus, Garvit also entered the BB house! After a little dance, Santa Garvit is seen roasting Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Mahajan and Eijaz Khan as well. Things get a little ugly when Salman talks to Rahul Vaidya about him quitting the show. Bigg Boss 14 December 24 Synopsis: Rakhi Sawant Is Possessed By Julie, Item Girl's Spooky Behaviour Shakes Up Other Bigg Boss Contestants.

Salman questioned Rahul Vaidya on running away from the house. While Rahul requested that people should not think that he ran away from the house, Salman requested Rahul that he should not try and defend the fact that he left the house in an inelegant way. Things turned a little sour between the two at that moment but overall the Weekend Ka Vaar was a fun episode.

