Television actor Gautam Vig has become the first male contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Gautam was nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma this week. Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare Mock Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma's Romantic Moment (Watch Video).

In a conversation with IANS, Gautam shared that he did not expect to be shown the door so soon. "No, I never thought of it. It just happened suddenly. I did not expect that it would just end in seven weeks," he said. He also did not blame his connection with Soundarya for his eviction. "I think it is just the reaction from the other side towards me when I was talking to the other contestants. I think her little over-protectiveness somewhere backfired. She should've trusted me more."

Gautam is known for his performance in shows such as Ishq Subhan Allah, Naamkaran, Ishq Subhan Allah, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and Agni Vayu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).