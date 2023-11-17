After days of flirting in with his co-housemate in Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar called his fellow housemate KhanZaadi, aka Firoza Khan "behan" in a task and even called her "fake". During a card game during Bigg Boss's Diwali celebration, Abhishek turned out to be very vicious with his words for Khanzaadi. He said, "Nominate hoti hai toh ghar jaane ki baat karti hai. Yeh ladki hamper keliye ek ladke ka dil todti hai." Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Anurag Dobhal for Accusing Him of Targeting BroSena, Says ‘Jao Bhaad Main’ (Watch Video).

For the uninformed, he was referring to an incident where Khanzaadi said that she was slowly falling for Abhishek Kumar but retracted her statement, claiming that she said it just to win a hamper. He also said, "Arre Behan agar tereko hamper chahiye, I'll get 20 hampers, but don't make fun of anyone's feelings."

He also accused Khanzaadi of looking into the camera to make sure she was being filmed while the two were romancing. Khanzaadi breaks into tears as she speaks to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande on the issue. They tell her that she should not share her trauma with anyone, as they may use it against her.

