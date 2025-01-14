Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in a cameo role in Singham Again, showcased his generosity on the sets of the reality television show Bigg Boss 17, as he fulfilled the dream of a specially challenged kid by allowing him to host the show. Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

The actor welcomed the specially-abled child on the sets of the show, greeting him with a bright smile. As the boy expressed his desire to host the show, Salman graciously invited him on stage and gave him the opportunity to live his dream.

Salman Khan Creates a Memorable Moment for a Specially-Challenged Boy on Set

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming movie Sikandar. The film marks his return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in Tiger 3. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for Ghajini, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion.

Sikandar is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Live Audience To Decide the Fate of Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun in Shocking Mid-Week Eviction (Watch Promo).

Meanwhile, Rashmika, also has Chhaava in the pipeline opposite Vicky Kaushal. In Chhaava, the actress will be seen in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

