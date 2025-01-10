Since its premiere last year, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 has kept viewers glued to their screens with intense drama, shocking twists, and heated fights. In the recent episodes, contestants brought their A-game, fiercely battling for a spot in the upcoming finale. In a shocking twist, it was revealed that there would be a mid-week elimination inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, and one of the nominated contestants will bid farewell to the show. The spotlight now turns to this week's nominated contestants: Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey, whose fate will be decided by Live Audience. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Date, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Final Episode of Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show.

Live Audience To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 18’

After an intense Ticket to Finale task clash between Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena, it was revealed that one of the week's nominated contestants, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, or Chaahat Pandey would be eliminated from the show, but with a surprising twist. The latest promo released by the makers showed a group of audience members entering the BB18 house. Later, the nominated contestants delivered speeches, attempting to convince the Janta why the others on the list did not deserve to remain on the show.

Nominated Contestants Speak in Front of Live Audience

The latest promo begins with Rajat Dalal criticizing Chaahat Pandey for not building connections with anyone inside the house. Chaahat, on the other hand, lashes out at Rajat for his inconsistency and also criticises Shrutika's talkative nature, which becomes "irritating" at times. Shrutika is seen calling out Rajat for not staying true to his words. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Double Eviction: Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun – Who Will Be Eliminated Mid-Week?.

Despite their deep friendship, the contestants have slowly revealed their true colours as the makers introduce this surprising mid-week twist just days before the finale. Let us inform you that after the mid-week eviction tonight, there will be another elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, filtering out another member from the BB18 house.

