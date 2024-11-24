Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally spoke about his viral video from 1998, where he was in a police station in Jodhpur over the ongoing infamous blackbuck poaching case and was given the tag of being "arrogant". The video in question was about the actor in the police station, and due to his body language there, he was tagged as “arrogant.” ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Digvijay Rathee Body-Shames Yamini Malhotra by Calling Her ‘Haathi’; Here’s How She Reacted (Watch Video).

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman recalled the moment while having a conversation with Rajat Dalal, over the contestant’s body language in the show. Talking about his old video, Salman said: "If you've watched my old clips, it might seem like, 'Look at Salman Khan, how arrogantly he is sitting at a police station'. But mera koi involvement tha hi nahi toh main vaha par jaake daru kyu? (There was no involvement of mine in that, so why should I be scared?)"

Salman Khan Shares His Insights With Rajat Dalal

Salman Khan advice #RajatDalal part 2 pic.twitter.com/KhKQoqz8Xc — Rajat Dalal Parody (@im_rajatdalal) November 23, 2024

The Dabangg star said that now when he looks back, he realises he should have respected the uniform irrespective of his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. "When an official or senior person arrives, you stand up and respect their badge. Today, when I see those old clips, I don't feel good about the incident myself. Woh bachpane mein kya harkat kar gaya main," he said. "I have a style of walking, a body language, which I cannot change now, but people think that's arrogance. No, it's not." ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Hina Khan Pens Appreciation Note For Host Salman Khan Ahead of Her Appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar (View Pics).

The star was then seen schooling Rajat for talking about “connections” in the outside world. "We all have bid goodbye to our past life when we were 17-18. I had gone and apologised to everyone. Bhai jitne jhagde the, chhod diya, hero bann raha hoon (We had fights, left all of that, I was becoming a hero).” “And everyone supported me in the journey. That is how it should be if you want to start a new chapter in this industry.”

