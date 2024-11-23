Hina Khan, the celebrated television personality, will grace Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar stage alongside the show's charismatic host, Salman Khan. A recently released promo has ignited anticipation for her appearance. Beyond the promotional clip, Hina herself took to Instagram to share a heartwarming series of photographs with Salman, accompanied by a poignant caption. In her post, she revealed that Salman personally sought her out and engaged in a heartfelt conversation, delving into the intricate details of her recent breast cancer treatment. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Hina Khan Returns As Guest on Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Gets Emotional Sharing Her Cancer Battle (Watch Promo).

Hina Khan Pens Long Note For Salman Khan

Hina Khan will be appearing on BB 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, and ahead of her appearance, she expressed her emotions by penning a heartfelt appreciation note for Salman Khan. "The effort he made to meet me after his Long n Tiring day of shoot, standing all day doing what he does.. really touched my heart Salman.. He called me and Sat me Down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my Treatment and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything," a part of Hina's post reads. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Hina Khan To Join Host Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar Amid Cancer Battle – Reports.

Hina Khan Shares Photos With Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

As per a promo released by Colors TV, Hina Khan is set for an emotional reunion with Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. The actress, visibly moved, was seen shedding tears as Salman offered heartfelt words of assurance regarding her imminent recovery. Salman lovingly referred to Hina as a real-life fighter while she nostalgically recalled the nickname "Sher Khan" given to her during her time on Bigg Boss 11.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Hina Khan's Breast Cancer Battle

Hina Khan, a courageous survivor, announced her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in June 2024. She has been candid about her journey, particularly addressing the stigmatisation of hair loss associated with chemotherapy. Proactively, she shaved her head prior to the onset of hair loss and transformed her hair into a wig. She has also openly shared her experiences with eyelash loss, a common side effect of chemotherapy.

