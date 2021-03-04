Actress Sara Khan will soon be seen in satirical comedy titled Camp Decent. The film will try showcasing how society often looks at working women as well as talk about adult content on OTT. The film also features Brijendra Kala and Rajpal Yadav, and is directed by Sandeep Kumar Rana. The story follows a filmmaker named Kumar, who does not respect women and eventually learns his lesson. Chadd Ke Na Jaa Poster: Bigg Boss 4’s Sara Khan and Ashmit Patel Collaborate for a Romantic Melody (View Pic).

"My character Anahita is the soul of Kumar's character. Whenever he makes a mistake, she reprimands him. She is his best friend. Whenever he is in trouble, he consults with her. Whenever she is in trouble, she talks to him. Through this film we want to highlight the biased attitude of the society towards women," said Sara. Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Opens Up On Her Lip Filler Surgery Gone Wrong and How She Dealt With Being Trolled!

Sara recently wrapped up shoot in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Sara has been part of shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Sasural Simar Ka, Santoshi Maa, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).