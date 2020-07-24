John Cusack is set to mark his digital debut with Utopia, a new series on Amazon Prime whose teaser was unveiled at Comic-Con 2020. It revolves around a group of people who meet online and have a manuscript that supposedly predicted the disasters of the previous century. This eventually makes them the target of a clandestine organization. Dan Byrd, Ashleigh LaThrop, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon Walton star in the series along with Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane. Comic-Con 2020: Amazon Prime Releases an Exclusive Sneak Peek Of The Boys 2, Also Confirms Season 3 for the Show (Watch Video).

The plotline is about young comic book fans who discover the conspiracy in their favourite graphic novel is real. Now they must embark on an adventure to *drumrolls* save humanity from the end of the world. Lane plays Utopia’s famed central character who joins their group and mission while retaining her own secrets. While a release date of the series isn't out yet, it's expected to premiere in the Fall of 2020 in over 200 countries. Comic-Con 2020: The New Mutant Makers Unveil the Opening Scene of the Film and It Promises an Entertaining Ride Ahead (Watch Video).

Check Out the Teaser

The trailer was unveiled during Utopia's Comic-Con@Home panel, which featured the cast and director Gillian Flynn talking about the upcoming eight-episode series. While the teaser was barely a minute long, it promises enough thrills to catch your attention and stir excitement. Interestingly, the story also has a certain viral pandemic element to it which will make it more relevant to the current scenario.

