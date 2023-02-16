The official trailer of the upcoming musical-drama series titled Daisy Jones & The Six was unveiled recently. It serves a delectable treat of the 1970s aesthetics in terms of costumes, colour palette, styling, themes and of course the music which is the fulcrum of the series. Although the story is presented in a documentary style, including background interviews with the band, Daisy Jones & The Six is a fictional story that captures the essence of creativity in the erratic, wild world of the 1970s and the band's journey from its rise to the fall. Daisy Jones and The Six First Look: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse-Starrer to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023 (Watch Video).

The series, which is based on the eponymous novel, features Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes. The story follows the 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame.