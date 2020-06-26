This weekend everything will be going 'Dark.' If you are confused, you are clearly on a social media detox, we assume. Netizens are currently talking about soon-to-arrive series, Dark: Season 3. The finale of this German sci-fi thriller series is much-awaited by the fans. Those who have not followed it till now are extra curious while those who have are ready for a binge-watch session. Now you may ask, how to watch Dark season 3 online. The answer is- Netflix. Dark Season 3: Forgot What Happened in The Previous Seasons? Netflix Stokes Your Memory With the 'Ultimate Dark Recap' (Watch Video).

Yes, this Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese created series will release on streaming platform, Netflix. It will hit on July 27, probably as a weekend gift to the fans. The fans have been getting mentally prepared for this complicated yet super interesting series, with diagrams and details written on a paper! Now, as the big day is arriving, the viewers cannot wait to watch it.

Dark Season 3 Trailer:

In case you have not watched the previous two seasons, those will be found on Netflix too. One has to simply be a paid subscriber of the streaming platform to watch it on smartphone or on a bigger screen installed at home, through the appropriate subscription pack. There is also a Dark Recap released for all those who fear that they have lost/missed the link of the story from previous seasons. Basically, you are well-equipped to dive into the Dark world for one last time.

