Netflix's German series, Dark released its third season on June 27 and the wait is finally over for fans who had been eagerly waiting for the same. The show is known to be one of the best science-fiction, mystery drama to come out on the platform. After gripping first two seasons, the expectations from the new season have been high. For the uninitiated, Dark is set in in the fictitious town of Winden, Germany. The first season took us through the aftermath of a child's disappearance that further revealed some big conspiracies. The third season is the big finale and hence the excitement has been double. Dark Season 3 First Reviews Out: Critics Tag it as One of the Best Finales You Can Have For a Show.

Like every other show, Dark too has been the inspiration for several meme creators who have been showing off their creativity whilst trying to show what the series has been like and also describing season 3. The fact that Dark gets immensely complicated with every season is known and hence there are several funny memes and jokes doing the rounds on social media regarding the series' mind-beding qualities. The show requires a great deal of attention and if you happen to miss a single link, your brain may very much end up like a roll of entangled wires. Check out the funniest memes about Dark doing the rounds on social media. Dark Season 3: How and Where to Watch The Much-Awaited Finale Online This Weekend.

Understanding Dark is Like...

Understanding #DarkNetflix series is a tough task for me. Isn't for you? pic.twitter.com/T9uGhCTLz8 — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) June 27, 2020

Mind At Work Whilst Watching Dark

Dark in a Nutshell:

Discussing Dark With Friends Be Like..

Goodbye Brain!

Figured Out the Family Tree?

Looking at the start of the Dark season 3, seems like a new different family tree will be required to understand this season! #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/bWAvvfMM6X — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 27, 2020

Watching Dark for the First Time...

Some People who are watching the #Dark for the first time.#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ca4ocBYNNT — Rohit Dubey (@_rohit_dubey) June 27, 2020

Understanding Dark is Like...

The reviews for the third season are out and it seems the show has ended on a superb note. Indian Express in their review wrote, "And while Dark’s final season does not deliver on every single thread, it does provide an overall great culmination to the story." Stay tuned for LatestLY's review to be out soon.

