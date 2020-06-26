The final season of the hit mystery show, Dark, dropped on Netflix earlier. The third season is hailed as one of the best finales of a show by the critics. In case you are also planning to watch the show, and are having trouble keeping up with the really complicated timeline and plot of the show, Netflix has a helping video. The streamer has released the Ultimate Dark recap which tells you what happened throughout the season 1 and 2 in a consider video. Dark Season 3 First Reviews Out: Critics Tag it as One of the Best Finales You Can Have For a Show.

The video is only 10 minutes in length and does justice while compiling the main points of the first two seasons. Although, if you have not watched the show, this video won't help you in getting a gist of it. You are bound to lose track in 10 minutes. We will suggest the recap video to only the audience familiar with the territory of the show.

Dark follows the mystery of four families in the sleepy town of Winden. The town has a dark past, present and future. There is a lot of time travel that makes up for the plot of the show. The story is set in years like 2019-2020, 1986-1987, and 1953-1954. Disappearances, strange occurrences and deaths are other factors that contribute to the plot.

Check Out The Ultimate DARK Recap Here:

The sci-fi realism of Dark has enamoured the world. The show is in German but has an audience all over the globe who have binge-watched it with subtitles and dubbed versions.

