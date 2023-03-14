Brace yourself, some of the most loved streaming shows are getting renewed for their third seasons. Shows like Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched, and She are set to return with their new instalments. Delhi Crime is an International Emmy-nominated show and stars Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh IPS and Adil Hussain as Kumar Vijay. Delhi Crime, She, Mismatched, Kota Factory and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Renewed for Season 3 by Netflix India (Watch Video).

While the first season of the show followed the story of the shocking 2012 Delhi gang-rape, the second season of the show told the story of Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The fans of the show are eagerly waiting to know what the third season will bring along. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan), wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Sohail Khan (divorced). Class: Popular Netflix Show Starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Ayesha Kanga and More Renewed for Season 2 (Watch Video).

Kota Factory, which is set in Kota, Rajasthan, follows the life of Vaibhav (played by Mayur More) who moves to Kota for studies. It shows the life of students in the city, and Vaibhav's efforts to get into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). It also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh in prominent roles. In the second season of the show Vaibhav's struggle in the Maheshwari classes.

Mismatched stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Suresh Saraf and is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. The series is about Rishi, a die-hard romantic, who falls for Dimple, a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her. She follows the story of a poor female constable in the police force who has been inducted in the Anti Narcotics Group to fight a major drug lord. As a part of the mission, Bhumika goes undercover as a prostitute in Mumbai city.

