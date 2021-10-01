With only one day left for the arrival of one of the most controversial shows, the excitement to know who all are entering the house is increasing day by day. from the little that the makers have revealed, television star Donal Bisht will also be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress has been a part of many daily soaps and enjoys quite a fan-following as well. She will be competing with the likes of Karan Kindra, Shmuta Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhatt in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant Who’s Part of Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Donal Bisht first appeared in DD National’s long-running music program Chitrahaar in 2014. She was an anchor on the show. The 27-year-old actress then made her acting debut in 2015. She appeared in Star Plus's show Airlines as a journalist. She also played a significant supporting role in Ekta Kapoor’s tv serial Kalash-Ek Vishwas. She earned prominence after her stint in the daily soap, Ek Deewaana Tha between 2017 and 2018. Bisht played the role of Sharanya opposite Vikram Singh Chauhan and Namik Paul.

After this, the actress replaced Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin in Dil To Happy Hai Ji. She once again stole everyone's heart and received lots of love for her acting skills for her role in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Not just that, Bisht made her OTT debut soon as well. She was seen in Tia & Raj on MX Player. Apart from this, The actress was recently a part of the song 'Kinni Vaari' along with actor Abhishek Bajaj. She was also featured in the song titled 'Teri Patli Kamar'.

The actress is quite active on social media as well. Donal has been a part of many social media campaigns online. She loves to talk about mental health awareness and was actively discussing mental health issues during the lockdown. She also launched an initiative during this time so she could help her social media followers and fans through their emotional turmoil during the lockdown. She was also a part of a campaign that helped uplift the spirits of her fellow actors. She also often treated her fans with stunning pictures of hers.

The actress was one of many Indian telly stars to win the International Icon Award. In an Instagram post, Bisht said she has “many mixed feelings” about her stint on Bigg Boss 15. “Until now, I’ve only heard stories about the much-talked-about Bigg Boss house and people’s experiences while being locked in it. But here I stand, about to experience it!” she wrote on Instagram. Akasa Singh in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Until now, the confirmed contestants who are entering the show apart from Shetty are Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal. The other celebs who are rumoured are Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, and Miesha Iyer. The show premiers on Octobe 2.

